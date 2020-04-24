How to max Jayson

MANILA, Philippines — TNT coaching consultant Mark Dickel has figured out a way to manage Jayson Castro’s minutes when the PBA reopens the Philippine Cup and the goal is to preserve Asia’s No. 1 point guard for the playoffs.

“It’s a different game in the playoffs and we want to make sure Jayson is 100 percent for the championship run,” said Dickel. “We strengthened our backcourt so now, we’ve got more guards to rotate. We’ll manage Jayson’s minutes in the eliminations to get him fresher for the playoffs. Jayson’s our most effective player. If we made it to the last Governors Cup Finals, he could’ve been the league’s MVP. Honestly, I think I overused him last season.”

Castro, 33, was named Best Player of the Conference in the last Commissioner’s Cup, his fifth BPC award since entering the PBA in 2008-09. In the offseason, TNT brought in guards Simon Enciso, Ed Daquioag and rookies Kib Montalbo and Val Chauca. The holdover guards are Castro, RR Pogoy, Almond Vosotros and Ryan Reyes.

“Kib will help us a lot,” said Dickel. “He’s an energy guy and in the PBA’s 48-minute game, the energy guys do well. Simon’s another guard who gives us more depth. I’ve been impressed with Ed since his Rain or Shine days so he’s also a welcome addition. Val’s in our roster, too. The other new guys in the team are Poy (Erram) and Lervin (Flores). Poy makes us tougher in defense. On offense, he’s very skilled, a good passer, he can hit the three. Lervin toughens our frontline but I expect him to develop to his full potential in a year or so.”

Dickel said Bobby Ray Parks could be a Best Player of the Conference candidate. “Ray was in a tight spot last season because he joined us with three games left in the Governors Cup eliminations,” he said. “There was too little time to get familiar with our system. He’s a super talent and I think he’s ready to make a major impact. RR and Troy (Rosario) are two of our best young players and we’re looking forward to a big season from them. Kelly (Williams) is healthy again and I’m excited to watch him come back strong.”

Dickel said when he coached in New Zealand, it took his team four to five years to be totally immersed in his system. “My focus is defense,” he said. “I like to use a lot of players and I like shooting threes. In the PBA, there are three different conferences. I find the Philippine Cup most exciting because we play all-Filipino without imports. The Commissioner’s Cup has a height limit of 6-10 for imports and no Filipino can match up size-wise except June Mar (Fajardo). The Governors Cup has imports up to 6-5 so they’re basically undersized bigs. Offensively, it takes time for players to get used to a system. We rely on skills and talent then try to get the players to buy into the defense.”