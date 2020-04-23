UAAP
Philippine rowers, Muay Thai fighters to get cash aid
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Supplemental allowances have been given by a number of National Sports Associations (NSAs) to their dedicated athletes and coaches, who are also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic like other ordinary citizens.

The Philippine Rowing Association, through president Patrick Gregorio, and the Muay Thai Association of the Philippines headed by Gen. Lucas Managuelod on Thursday announced the good news to their dedicated athletes doing their best at home to train and keep in shape for their postponed tournaments.

Rowing has provided a P2,000 cash aid to their rowers and paddlers while Muay Thai fighters will receive an extra P5,000 aside from their monthly allowance from the Philippine Sports Commission as part of the national team.

“We admire your dedication and understand how difficult the past months must have been to you. We want to assure you of our support during these trying times as you continue to train and stay focused on preparing for the Olympic Qualifying and other international competitions once this is over,” said Gregorio.

“We recognize the hardships and sacrifice that our athletes and coaches continue to make in ensuring that they remain dedicated to their responsibilities and expectations of their governing bodies,” added MAP’s Managuelod.

Rowing and muay thai delivered three gold medals apiece in the 30th Southeast Games held in Subic last year.

Their impressive campaigns helped the country complete its best finish in history and reclaim the overall championship after 14 years with 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.

But now, more than training and keeping in condition, some of the national rowers and muay thai artists have embarked on even greater battles as part of the country’s all-out fight to contain the spread of COVID-19.

SEA Games double-gold medalist Melcah Jen Caballero serves as Seaman 2nd Class of the Philippine Navy. Muay thai national team fighters Phillip Delarmino (Seaman 2nd Class) and James Daquil (Fireman 2nd Class) also work under Navy while Air Force has IIrendin Lepatan (Airwoman 1st Class) and Preciosa Delarmino (Airwoman 2nd Class) with Roland Claro serving as Petty Officer Third Class for the Philippine Coast Guard.

Other national athletes, who are not enlisted military personnel, have also done their parts by launching respective fund-raising campaigns and relief operation drives in their communities.

