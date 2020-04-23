UAAP
Jamie Lim (L) and Agatha Wong offered advice to those struggling to keep fit during the quarantine in an Instagram Live Q&A on Wednesday
Jamie Lim, Agatha Wong preach discipline in staying fit during quarantine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jamie Lim and Agatha Wong offered advice to people struggling to stay fit during quarantine.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping people across the nation in their homes, the two decorated athletes pointed to discipline as the secret in keeping themselves active.

Lim, a multi-titled Karateka and the daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, said she trains once a day in her home gym with a program sent to her by her coach.

"I think it's discipline talaga, to actually get up and work out. So you just need to wake up and be disciplined enough to work out," Lim said during her Instagram live with Wong.

"Since we're stuck at home, you can spare an hour to work out," she added.

For her part, Wong, a SEA Games and Asian Games gold medalist in Wushu, admitted she does feel demotivated at times but always turned to keep going for her goal.

"I'm not gonna lie, I do get lazy pero kailangan ko parin gawin. So it's very important (to have discipline)," Wong said.

Wong also said that discipline will supersede motivation and inspiration, since there will be days where the latter will be scarce.

"I always tell people that it's actually discipline, it's okay to be motivated and to be inspired pero yung pnakaimportant is you have to have the discipline to just keep going forward every day," Wong said.

"You have to have the mental capacity to really push yourself beyond your limits... it's okay not to be motivated on that day just remember na every little thing counts and every time na you exercise that's one step closer to your goal," she added.

Wong and Lim's Instagram live was the first of a five-episode series that the two athletes started in order to raise funds for the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and other hospitals in their hometown of Quezon City.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Para Sa Bayan ????????

A post shared by Agatha Chrystenzen Wong (@agathawongy) on

Wong and Lim will host Q&As on Instagram every Wednesday and Saturday.

