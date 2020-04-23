No NCAA overall champion amid Season 95 scrapping

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since the 80s, the National Collegiate Athletic Association will have no overall champion due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fr. Victor Calvo, OP, of this year’s host Letran on Thursday said the league was right in not declaring a general champion since more than half of its events in the Season 95 calendar — 14 of 26 disciplines — were scrapped.

The events that were called off were men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s lawn tennis, men’s and women’s soft tennis, men’s and women’s beach volley, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s football, and women’s badminton.

Cheerdance, which is not part of the computation but being done anyway due to prestige, was also canceled.

“It’s hard to come up with a computation to declare the general champion if more than half of your events were canceled,” said Calvo.

San Beda, the most dominant team of the last decade winning seven titles, was leading in the count after reigning supreme in men’s and women’s table tennis, women’s lawn tennis, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s badminton and was runner up to Letran in basketball before COVID-19 happened.

The last time the league didn’t award an overall champion in the seniors division was in the 1985-86 due to People Power although Mapua was awarded the junior general champion.

Since the practice of recognizing the general champion was implemented in 1960, only six times that the league did not come up with overall winner — 1961 to 64, 1981 and 1986.