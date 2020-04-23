MPBL will finish season, says commissioner

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will surely finish its third season, according to league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes on Wednesday.

The MPBL was stalled by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with only its division and national finals of the Lakan Cup left to play.

According to Duremdes, the league will resume play once the national government eases up restrictions on staging public gatherings.

"We're going to finish the season. We're just waiting for the clearance of the national government," said Duremdes, who is currently holed up in his hometown of Koronadal, South Cotobato.

However, Duremdes acknowledged the need for discussions on issues before the season can continue even after the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"First, we need to advise the four teams involved since they are all coming from inactivity and the players nee to get back in shape," Duremdes said of MPBL squads San Juan-Go for Gold, Makati Super Crunch, Davao Occidental-Cocolife and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic.

"Then we need to consider the stand of the [respective] LGUs," he added.

He also said they will be considering the resumption of land travel, domestic flights, sea travel and the availability olf hotels, restaurants and game venues.

"We can play as soon as the ECQ iis lifted but behind closed doors... Hopefully the situation brightens up," Duremdes said.

Both the South and North division finals between San Juan and Makati, and Davao and Basilan, respectively, are tied at 1-1 and are due for a Game 3 decider.

The winners of both matchups will face each other in the national finals in a best-of-five series.

The MPBL is supposed to open its fourth season on June 12 but will be moved back owing to recent developments.

MPBL founder and CEO Sen. Manny Pacquiao likewise mirrored Duremdes' thoughts on finishing the delayed season.