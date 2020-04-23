Parks aiming to be defensive monster

MANILA, Philippines — TNT KaTropa should expect to unravel the defensive facet of sophomore Bobby Ray Parks Jr. when they return to PBA action.

Parks, who’s set to play his first full stint with TNT after coming on board via trade early in the 2019 Governors’ Cup, has vowed to transform himself into a premier defender from hereon.

“I’m going for Best Defensive Player of the Year. Yes I said it. Goal set. Now continue to work,” the son of the late legendary import Bobby Parks Sr. posted on Twitter.

The young Parks, who previously suited up for Blackwater in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaged 18.8 points spiked by 33.2 percent three-point shooting and 6.3 rebounds in Season 44, both tops among TNT locals.

Parks landed in the Top 10 in defense-oriented stats with 5.8 defensive boards (No. 7 in the league) and 1.4 steals (No. 9) and was good for 0.34 block per game.

San Miguel’s Chris Ross, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year awardee, replied and told Parks it was a “super capable goal for you.”

“Definitely have the tools to be elite on that end,” Ross commented on Parks’ post. “Looking forward to see you reach your goals.”

NLEX veteran Asi Taulava expressed the same sentiment.

“Awesome goal,” said Taulava, who himself had won the accolade in 2009. “Don’t let nothing stand in your way.”