Without hesitations, Rhon Reverente of the Pasay Voyagers answered the call as an enlisted Apprentice Seaman of the Philippine Navy.
MPBL star contributes to COVID-19 efforts as navy man
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – Count MPBL star Rhon Reverente to the growing list of military athletes serving the country in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without hesitations, the Pasay Voyagers standout answered the call as an enlisted Apprentice Seaman of the Philippine Navy.

He is currently based at the Fort Bonifacio in Taguig as the Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine remains in effect. 

“I am proud to serve our country and our citizens. My family is very supportive though I only get to see them via chat after duty. This shall pass so let’s unite and keep strong,” said the MPBL All-Star, who normed a double-double of 12.0 points and 11.5 rebounds last season.  

Reverente joined enlisted athletes from volleyball, cycling, muay thai and other sports disciplines who have rendered their services in this fight greater than their roles in the sports world.

Serving the Philippine Air Force are NU and men’s national team mentor Dante Alinsunurin (Staff Sargeant) with national team players Jessie Lopez (Airman 2nd Class) and Ranran Abdilla (Airman 1st Class) while Cignal star Jovelyn Gonzaga (Army Corporal) and UST women’s volleyball coach Kungfu Reyes (Staff Sargeant) work in the Philippine Army.

Army also has veteran cyclists Alfie Catalan (Staff Sargeant) and Cris Joven (Private 1st Class) while Ronald Oranza and Jan Paul Morales represent Navy.

Also buckling down to work under Navy are muay thai national team fighters Phillip Delarmino (Seaman 2nd Class) and James Daquil (Fireman 2nd Class) while Air Force has IIrendin Lepatan (Airwoman 1st Class) and Preciosa Delarmino (Airwoman 2nd Class) with Roland Claro serving as Petty Officer Third Class for the Philippine Coast Guard.

