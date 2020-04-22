Gilas women’s coach doing homework amid COVID-19 quarantine

MANILA, Philippines – As the sports world endures an indefinite hiatus, Gilas Pilipinas women’s program director and head coach Pat Aquino is leaving no stone unturned to assure the country’s readiness once international tournaments resume.

Aquino has not skipped a beat, attending online coaching seminars and reviewing tapes while the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is still up in the entire Luzon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in Aquino’s long list of home works while all FIBA-sanctioned and other sports tournaments have been suspended is a series of renowned clinics by University of Kentucky mentor John Calipari.

“We’re doing some reviews of our games and watching a lot of web seminars from different coaches in states to learn new things. One is John Calipari clinics,” said Aquino, the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association’s Coach of the Year awardee.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Kentucky made the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Calipari’s exclusive clinics available online earlier this month much to the benefit of coaches around the world including Aquino.

With Aquino and the rest of his coaching staff having continuous work at home, Gilas Pilipinas women squad led by veterans Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos have also been ordered to maintain individual workouts.

“I told the girls to do activities individually. We’re also having some talks to learn more from our games and opponents,” added Aquino, who also serves as mentor of the six-time UAAP champions Lady Bulldogs.

Moreover, the seasoned tactician consistently communicates with new recruits led by Fil-Am Jenesis Perrin after holding a series of try-outs for new talents earlier this year in different parts of the country and overseas.

Aquino and the rest of the Nationals were supposed to fly the flag in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and the 2020 Women's Jones Cup before its suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis.

They were coming off a banner year highlighted by double-gold harvest in the SEA Games and a retention in the elite Division A of FIBA Women’s Asia. They also had gallant stands in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, Jones Cup and the FIBA Asia Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament.