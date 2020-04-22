UAAP
Philip Ella Juico
Pandemic altering sporting landscape, says Philippine athletics head
April 22, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Athletics chief Dr. Philip Ella Juico sees a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, correlating the virus to a connective tissue that binds people together, both across and within societies and all sectors.

Including sports.

“Sports have changed because of this coronavirus. Now we have to set the paradigm. We have to think differently today,” said Juico, also the chairman of Philippine Superliga, one of the country’s two premier volleyball leagues now in the midst of talks of a long sought after unification.

He and Ricky Palou, president of Sports Vision, which organizes the Premier Volleyball League, and some well-meaning associates have actually worked towards a common goal of unification as early as late last year but it has yet to get off the ground with so much concerns to be settled.

“We talked at least three times and it (meeting) was all cordial,” said the former Agrarian Reform Secretary and Philippine Sports Commission chair. “The initiative I had with Ricky was borne out of the idea to come up with the Unity Cup.”

The PSL and the PVL have been holding their year-long tournaments the past few years, virtually clashing for players, fans, sponsors and media while derailing the women’s national team program.

“We have to communicate to survive this thing. I know that there is something we can do to come up with a win-win solution,” said Juico.

Palou said the PVL is also amenable to the unification but has deferred further comments pending the lifting of the extended lockdown in Luzon.

“We will get there when this crisis is over,” said Palou.

Whatever would be the outcome of the next meeting, fans can’t wait to see all their idols in one arena, unleashing those barrage of killer blows, coming through with those spectacular blocks and pulling off those amazing saves and plays.

“I think having two leagues is no longer a good idea, especially after the SEA Games,” said Juico. “The market is not big enough to draw sponsorship. We really have to do something since we have limited time. We have to discuss more after the lockdown.”

The two leagues’ main concern would be the guidelines and format, including the duration of the tournament with the PSL looking for a longer campaign featuring all teams of both leagues (eight in each side) and the PVL leaning on staging a shorter one (four each).

"The scheduling could be worked out just fine," said Juico.

Also to be tackled are the officiating and the broadcast with PVL games aired on ABS CBN Sports + Action Channel and TV5 the broadcast partner of PSL.
The PSL actually kicked off its import-laced Grand Prix last month but was forced to stop following the Luzon lockdown while the PVL is eyeing to launch its fourth season as soon as the community protocol is lifted.

