Islay Erika Bomogao
Facebook/Mark Sangiao
Muay Thai national team athlete uses allowance for COVID-19 relief in Baguio
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Muay Thai national team member Islay Erika Bomogao did her part in giving a helping hand during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bomogao distributed relief goods in Baguio City using funds from her one month allowance from the Philippine Sports Commission.

A member of Team Lakay, the young fighter shared her resources with indigent people in the area who are suffering economically due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Bomogao won a silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last December.

The Cordillera native was also a gold medalist in the 2018 IFMA Muay Thai Youth World Championships.

