ONE Championship clarifies role in 'Together at Home' online concert
(Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 1:28pm

Editor's note: Philstar.com earlier ran two stories on ONE Championship's involvement in the recent "Together At Home" online concert series. Due to some inaccuracies on said stories, they had to be taken them down. What follows is ONE Championship's clarification on the matter.

MANILA, Philippines — The 'One World: Together At Home' global special was a live virtual, no-contact event organized and produced by Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). ONE Championship obtained rights to livestream the event on our ONE Super App as well as various social media platforms. Our athletes also participated in the 'Together At Home' series by sharing home workouts, and health and fitness tips with fans via online content.

Through this entire Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome initiative, we were able to help raise millions for the worldwide fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

