Michael Jordan being guarded by Kobe Bryant
Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images
Lakers announcer hints at 'Last Dance'-style Kobe Bryant documentary
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — A Kobe Bryant version of "The Last Dance" may happen in the near future, at least according to Lakers announcer John Ireland.

Ireland said in ESPN's podcast "Mason & Ireland" that camera crews were following the late Los Angeles Lakers star during his last two seasons in the NBA.

"The last two years of Kobe's career, we had a film crew following us everywhere," Ireland said in the show.

"Don't you think if this Last Dance takes off the way it has started... considering the tragic way that Kobe's life ended, that all that has to come out one day?," he added.

"The Last Dance", a 10-part documentary series on Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 season, drew a record 6.1 million viewers on ESPN during the premier of the first two episodes.

In his basketball career, the late Bryant patterned most of his game with the great Jordan — from his midrange jumper to the half spin move.

If Bryant is to follow in Jordan's footsteps with a documentary about himself in the near future, it may just be poetic justice.

However, it would all depend on Bryant's surviving family, his wife Vanessa and three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, on whether or not the footage may be released to the public.

Should the documentary be made and released, it would definitely be a great tribute to Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the casualties in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people in Calabasas, California last January.

