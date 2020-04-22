UAAP
Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP photo/Kevork Djansezian
Report: Michael Jordan to donate his 'Last Dance' proceeds to charity
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is reported to not receive any money from ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance".

According to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, Jordan's cut of the proceeds, which is estimated to be around $3 million or $4 million, will be donated to charity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MJ’s donation could reach up to $4M. Respect ?

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

"The Last Dance" chronicles the journey of Jordan and the Bulls during the 1997-98 season as they chased their sixth NBA championship in eight years.

The first two episodes of the 10-part series were released earlier this week and set a new ESPN record of viewers with an average of 6.1 million people tuning in to the show — not including those who streamed the episodes from Netflix.

The series' premier was moved up from its original June air date with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic putting a halt to all things sports.

"The Last Dance" is giving reprieve to sports fans around the world who have been sorely missing action on the hardcourts.

