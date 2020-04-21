UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez
File
Social amelioration aid for national athletes okayed
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission will implement the government’s Social Amelioration Program or SAP to all national athletes and coaches to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PSC Board has approved the SAP for all members of the national team, full details to be announced on April 30,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez after their board meeting chaired by William “Butch” Ramirez and done online Tuesday.

Fernandez said Philippine team members stand to receive from P5,000 to P8,000 and possibly P10,000 depending on how the global health crisis situation will last.

The government sports-funding agency will source the money for SAP from its remaining funds since the Philippine Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has temporarily stopped giving its monthly allocation to PSC.

“Our accounting is now in the process of studying it because it will depend on how much money the PSC has left since the PAGCOR is not remitting money to us for now,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez added that the national paralympic team will also get the same amount.

“All are included,” he said.

Despite the quarantine or lockdown, the PSC was never remiss on giving all the athletes its monthly allowance.

And the SAP money will further help national athletes at ease amid the COVID-19 scare.

RAMON FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nadal frustrated by tennis lockdown; Federer happy with surgery recovery
3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal expressed his frustration that tennis players remain unable to practice due to the coronavirus pandemic, while...
Sports
fbfb
Espinosa home for good
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
After living over 20 years abroad, former WBA bantamweight and WBC featherweight champion Luisito Espinosa is staying home...
Sports
fbfb
Too early for volleyball unity talks, says PVL's Ricky Palou
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
While admitting to have been in talks with his counterpart in pursuing a common goal to have a unified volleyball league,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest Chess 960 champ hopes to follow Wesley So's footsteps 
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Chess 960, or Fischer-Random, has produced a world champion in Cavite-born Wesley So. There is hope that someday another Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Social amelioration aid for national athletes okayed
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will implement the government’s Social Amelioration Program or SAP to all national...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
South Korea baseball returns as virus curbs ease
13 minutes ago
Professional sport returned to South Korea on Tuesday as coronavirus restrictions ease, with the first pitch thrown in a baseball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
ONE Championship pools $127M from 'Together at Home' concert series
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
ONE Championship has recently raised $127.9 million in its “One World: Together At Home” charity project that...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines not following Taiwan footsteps
By Olmin Leyba | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
While neighboring Taiwan resumed with its pro baseball season last week, major sports leagues in the Philippines are not rushing things in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Djokovic against forced vaccination
15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021
21 hours ago
A Japanese expert who has criticized the country's response to the coronavirus warned Monday that he is "pessimistic" that...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with