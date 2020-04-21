Social amelioration aid for national athletes okayed

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission will implement the government’s Social Amelioration Program or SAP to all national athletes and coaches to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PSC Board has approved the SAP for all members of the national team, full details to be announced on April 30,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez after their board meeting chaired by William “Butch” Ramirez and done online Tuesday.

Fernandez said Philippine team members stand to receive from P5,000 to P8,000 and possibly P10,000 depending on how the global health crisis situation will last.

The government sports-funding agency will source the money for SAP from its remaining funds since the Philippine Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has temporarily stopped giving its monthly allocation to PSC.

“Our accounting is now in the process of studying it because it will depend on how much money the PSC has left since the PAGCOR is not remitting money to us for now,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez added that the national paralympic team will also get the same amount.

“All are included,” he said.

Despite the quarantine or lockdown, the PSC was never remiss on giving all the athletes its monthly allowance.

And the SAP money will further help national athletes at ease amid the COVID-19 scare.