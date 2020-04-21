ONE Championship pools $127M from 'Together at Home' concert series

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship has recently raised $127.9 million in its “One World: Together At Home” charity project that it will donate to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as the healthcare workers in the frontlines.

The money came from donations it received from its online musical extravaganza last Sunday that featured Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift among others.

Some of ONE’s top fighters also participated in the event, among them were Demetrious Johnson, Aung La N Sang, Angela Lee, Christian Lee, Eddie Alvarez, Martin Nguyen and Brandon Vera.

ONE is also donating 10% of all net proceeds from its new online merchandise store, ONE SHOP, to the same beneficiaries.

The ONE Shop will feature two limited edition pair of “We Are One” t-shirts. with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the same causes.