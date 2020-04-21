UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
ONE Championship pools $127M from 'Together at Home' concert series
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship has recently raised $127.9 million in its “One World: Together At Home” charity project that it will donate to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as the healthcare workers in the frontlines.

The money came from donations it received from its online musical extravaganza last Sunday that featured Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift among others.

Some of ONE’s top fighters also participated in the event, among them were Demetrious Johnson, Aung La N Sang, Angela Lee, Christian Lee, Eddie Alvarez, Martin Nguyen and Brandon Vera.

ONE is also donating 10% of all net proceeds from its new online merchandise store, ONE SHOP, to the same beneficiaries.

The ONE Shop will feature two limited edition pair of “We Are One” t-shirts. with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the same causes.

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nadal frustrated by tennis lockdown; Federer happy with surgery recovery
3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal expressed his frustration that tennis players remain unable to practice due to the coronavirus pandemic, while...
Sports
fbfb
Espinosa home for good
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
After living over 20 years abroad, former WBA bantamweight and WBC featherweight champion Luisito Espinosa is staying home...
Sports
fbfb
Too early for volleyball unity talks, says PVL's Ricky Palou
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
While admitting to have been in talks with his counterpart in pursuing a common goal to have a unified volleyball league,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest Chess 960 champ hopes to follow Wesley So's footsteps 
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Chess 960, or Fischer-Random, has produced a world champion in Cavite-born Wesley So. There is hope that someday another Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Social amelioration aid for national athletes okayed
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will implement the government’s Social Amelioration Program or SAP to all national...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
South Korea baseball returns as virus curbs ease
13 minutes ago
Professional sport returned to South Korea on Tuesday as coronavirus restrictions ease, with the first pitch thrown in a baseball...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Scot Burrell's PBA stint remembered as 'The Last Dance' grips Filipino hoop fans
By Nelson Beltran | 3 hours ago
For Filipino cage fans, just the first episode of the much-awaited “The Last Dance” documentary series touched...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Marcial hints at turning pro
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial is not discounting the possibility of him turning pro before the Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
MPBL won’t cancel season
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao said recently the league will strive to finish the Lakan Cup when the coronavirus crisis...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Vargas earns PBA Executive of the Year award
15 hours ago
Ricky Vargas’ brand of leadership has brought stability within the PBA Board, earning him a third consecutive term...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with