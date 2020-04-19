UAAP
The world's biggest stars gathered together virtually to perform in ONE World: Together At Home, a concert series set up to raise funds for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) aid
Youtube/Global Citizen
ONE Championship concert raises millions for COVID-19 relief
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2020 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — The no-contact concert series held by mixed martial arts promotion ONE Championship, in partnership with Global Citizen, raised millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief.

"ONE World: Together At Home" has reportedly raised a whopping $127.9 million during their eight-hour long concert that was broadcasted worldwide on YouTube and the ONE Super App.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the development on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The concert featured big acts like Lady Gaga, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jenifer Lopez, Elton John and Paul McCartney.

The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and Usher also performed in the fund raising activity.

The full concert is available for streaming for a limited time.

Apart from the no-contact concert series, ONE Championship is donating 10% of the net profit of its online merchandise store to the World Health Organization Solidarity Response Fund.

