Vanessa Bryant during the memorial held for Kobe and Gigi at the Staples Center last February
AFP
'I wish you were here': Vanessa Bryant greets late husband Kobe on anniversary
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2020 - 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Bryant is continuing to celebrate her love with the late Kobe Bean Bryant, months after his death.

Celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary, Vanessa posted a photo of them on Instagram and remembered the Laker legend.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," the Bryant matriarch wrote.

The post comes a day after the WNBA honored Kobe and Vanessa's daughter Gigi Bryant, who perished alongside Kobe, as an honorary draft pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine lives claimed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

