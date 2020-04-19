Agatha Wong, Jamie Lim join forces vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Decorated Filipina athletes Agatha Wong and Jamie Lim are joining the battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Using their platforms, Wong and Lim launched "Puso: The Battle Against COVID-19", a five-episode IG Live series that aims to raise funds for persons under investigations (PUIs) and COVID-19 patients.

The two Filipina athletes will go live on Instagram every Wednesday and Saturday for 30 minutes and will tackle all things sports and health.

Through the program, they will be active in encouraging donations for the fight against coronavirus in their beneficiary hospitals.

"By sharing our experience in our respective sports, we encourage everyone to support us from the comforts of their own homes by listening, learning, and best of all, donating. All proceeds will be used for the benefit of PUIs and COVID-19 patients in health facilities and PGH," they said.

The pair will be receiving donations through bank accounts in BPI and BDO, as well as GCash.

Wong and Lim are decorated athletes in Wushu and Karate, respectively.

They are the latest athletes to create efforts to help the battle against the health crisis.