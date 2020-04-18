UAAP
Pictured is the current roster of ONIC Philippines.
Philippine esports team rules online COVID-19 charity tournament
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2020 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine esports team ONIC Philippines topped an international Mobile Legends tournament in Myanmar that aimed to raise funds to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ONIC Philippines bagged first place in the Mytel Myanmar COVID-19 Charity Tournament held from March 30 to April 8.

The Filipino squad's purse amounting to $10,000 (approximately Php500,000) will be donated to efforts in combating COVID-19 in Myanmar.

ONIC Philippines bested eight other teams from Southeast Asian nations, including Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore.

For the Filipino esport athletes, they are using their platform to help spread awareness and encourage others to donate to COVID-19 response efforts.

"We hope we are inspiring others to help out too. No matter how big or small our actions may seem, any help we give can make a difference. Everyone has a part," Jonmar Villanueva, ONIC Philippines Team Captain, said.

Apart from the efforts they have already done, the team is continuing to look at how it can partner with or support different institutions in combating coronavirus.

