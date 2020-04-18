UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship
Zamboanga banking on anonymity against Lee in ONE title fight
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Denice Zamboanga is looking to turn a disadvantage into an edge come her title fight against Angela Lee for the ONE Championship women's atomweight world title.

Fighting only two bouts with ONE Championship before getting a shot at ruling her weight class, Zamboanga is aiming to use the element of surprise against the seasoned Lee.

"Wala pa masyadong video [yung] fights ko... Di niya ako masyado mapapag-aralan (There aren't too many videos of my fights... she won't be able to learn my style)," Zamboanga told Philstar.com.

The Filipina rising star also said she brings a different fight in each of her bouts, aiming to do the same when she faces off with Lee.

"Sa laban namin, iba rin ang ipapakita ko (In our fight, I will show something different)," she said.

Zamboanga admitted looking up to Lee, the first-ever women's atomweight champion of ONE Championship.

But the 23-year-old said that her admiration will not stand in the way of her quest to reach the top spot in her division.

"Labanan na ng pangarap eh, wala nang idol idol. Gusto ko ako na yung idol niya sa susunod (It is a battle of dreams already, no more idols. I want to be her idol after this)," she said.

Zamboanga is currently stranded in Thailand, unable to come back to the Philippines or train outside of her home.

However, she is maintaining a positive outlook and urged her supporters and fans to not worry about her.

"Wag kayong mag-alala, kukunin natin ang belt. I'm doing my best to stay active, para sa bayan 'to (Don't worry, we will get the belt. I'm doing my best, this is for our country)," she said.

The date of Zamboanga's clash with Lee has yet to be announced, with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting ONE Championship's calendar.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Kai Sotto may enter NBA G League select program
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sotto is an uncommitted prospect and is currently with Atlanta-based club the Skill Factory.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am lass hooks up with Lady Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
The cancellation of UAAP Season 82 will not stop the La Salle Lady Spikers from boosting their already potent lineup.
Sports
fbfb
Vanessa Bryant says WNBA honorary draft pick 'a dream come true' for daughter Gigi
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The WNBA paid tribute to the 13-year-old Gigi and her fallen teammates Alyssa Altobeli and Payton Chester before the digital...
Sports
fbfb
Firouzja stuns Carlsen, cops Banter Blitz chess title
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Tied at 7.5 points each going into the 16th and final game, Firouzja, 16, ended the way he started it — by checkmating...
Sports
fbfb
The Olympics’ biggest flaw
By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
“You will never win an unfair competition since the reward is meaningless.” – Cass van Krah
Sports
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Gigi Bryant, fallen teammates honored in WNBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gigi, along with teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were all named honorary draft picks before the start of the...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Espinosa home for good
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After living over 20 years abroad, former WBA bantamweight and WBC featherweight champion Luisito Espinosa is staying home...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
From MBA to PBA smooth crossover
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Some 20 years ago, there ran a league that featured region-based squads, nurturing regional pride and showcasing several talents...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Lifters hope for early OQT details
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Samahang Weightifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella has asked the International Weightlifting Federation to release...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Fil-Am Ace skips college, joins G League
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Jalen Green, the Fil-Am swingman who flaunted his talent and skills before local fans in the 2018-19 National Basketball Training...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with