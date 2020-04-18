UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Firouzja stuns Carlsen, cops Banter Blitz chess title
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2020 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prodigious Alireza Firouzja shattered reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen’s aura of invincibility by carving out a sensational 8.5-7.5 win to claim the Banter Blitz Cup title done online Friday night.

Tied at 7.5 points each going into the 16th and final game, Firouzja, 16, ended the way he started it — by checkmating the heavily favored Carlsen — to seal the crown and the $14,000 purse that went with it.

It was a shocking result for Firouzja, who came into their duel as the complete underdog having finished second behind Carlsen in the World Blitz Championship last December.

Firouzja made it this far by turning back India’s Srinath Narayanan, 9-6, while Carlsen had a contrastingly impressive and quick 9-0 demolition of Russia’s Sanan Sjugirov.

Firouzja, who left Iran to live in Paris, France because he didn’t like his hometown country’s policy of forbidding games against Israeli foes, have been making heads turn for years now after he topped the Iranian Championship at 12 years old and gained the Grandmaster title two years later.

After his recent conquest of Carlsen, the current world champion in classical, rapid and blitz, Firouzja drew everyone’s full attention.

Firouzja will try to ride the crest of his recent feat as he sees action in the All-GM Invitational tilt that Carlsen organized and funded himself.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Kai Sotto may enter NBA G League select program
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sotto is an uncommitted prospect and is currently with Atlanta-based club the Skill Factory.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am lass hooks up with Lady Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
The cancellation of UAAP Season 82 will not stop the La Salle Lady Spikers from boosting their already potent lineup.
Sports
fbfb
Vanessa Bryant says WNBA honorary draft pick 'a dream come true' for daughter Gigi
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The WNBA paid tribute to the 13-year-old Gigi and her fallen teammates Alyssa Altobeli and Payton Chester before the digital...
Sports
fbfb
Firouzja stuns Carlsen, cops Banter Blitz chess title
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Tied at 7.5 points each going into the 16th and final game, Firouzja, 16, ended the way he started it — by checkmating...
Sports
fbfb
The Olympics’ biggest flaw
By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
“You will never win an unfair competition since the reward is meaningless.” – Cass van Krah
Sports
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
Zamboanga banking on anonymity against Lee in ONE title fight
By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
Fighting only two bouts with ONE Championship before getting a shot at ruling her weight class, Zamboanga is aiming to use...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Gigi Bryant, fallen teammates honored in WNBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gigi, along with teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were all named honorary draft picks before the start of the...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Espinosa home for good
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After living over 20 years abroad, former WBA bantamweight and WBC featherweight champion Luisito Espinosa is staying home...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
From MBA to PBA smooth crossover
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Some 20 years ago, there ran a league that featured region-based squads, nurturing regional pride and showcasing several talents...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Lifters hope for early OQT details
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Samahang Weightifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella has asked the International Weightlifting Federation to release...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with