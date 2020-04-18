UAAP
Gigi Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bean Bryant, was honored by the WNBA on Friday (Saturday in Manila) as an honorary draft pick
Instagram/Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant says WNBA honorary draft pick 'a dream come true' for daughter Gigi
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2020 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The late Gigi Bryant, daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was honored by the WNBA on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) as an honorary draft pick.

The WNBA paid tribute to the 13-year-old Gigi and her fallen teammates Alyssa Altobeli and Payton Chester before the digital 2020 draft, naming all three as honorary draft picks.

Vanessa Bryant, Gigi's mother, reacted to the honor bestowed upon her daughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The families of Gianna, Alyssa and Payton thank the WNBA for making them honorary WNBA draft picks ?? (via @wnba)

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

"Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year," Vanessa said in a video during the draft.

"It would've been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy," she added.

At a young age, Gigi was already turning heads with her play and had a clear vision of greatness in her future.

The second generation basketball star already had plans to play with NCAA women's basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut.

The three female cagers were among the nine lives claimed in a tragic helicopter crash last January in Calabasas, California that took also took the life of Kobe.

The 41-year-old Hall of Famer was well known for his quests in helping promote women's basketball and women in sports in general.

The Bryant matriarch talked about Kobe and Gigi's love for the WNBA.

"Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA," Vanessa said while wearing Kobe's WNBA hoodie.

"Thank you. I want to congratulate all of this year's draft picks, so congratulations. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba mentality," she added.

Apart from the honorary draft pick, the WNBA also announced they would create the "Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award" that will recognize those who make contributions to the advancement of women's basketball.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The @WNBA will carry on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy with a new award ????

A post shared by espnW (@espnw) on

