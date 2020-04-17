Little League Philippines cancels 2020 tourneys

MANILA, Philippines – Putting premium on safety, Little League Philippines called off all its competitions for the year, including the Philippine Series, and will skip international meets altogether.

“Wala na. Philippine Series, canceled na,” LL Philippines assistant district administrator Chito Gonzalez said.

LL Philippines was supposed to hold its Regionals this week until April 22 in Ilagan, Isabela (North Luzon), Tanauan (South Luzon), Dumaguete (Visayas) and Alabel, Sarangani (Mindanao) to determine the participants in the National Finals (May 21-28 in Dumaguete).

The Philippine champions would have progressed to the Asia Pacific Series, where berths to the World Series in the US in August would be staked. Global Little League play was placed on hold at least until May 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic but Filipino officials won’t risk it.

“Pass na ang Philippines. We will not participate sa AsPac,” said Gonzalez.

“Very uncertain times. Hindi rin natin alam ang magiging patakaran sa international travel. Have to wait until everything settles down, which will not happen in the near future. Safety din ng mga players,” he added.