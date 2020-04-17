UAAP
Hidilyn Diaz during the 2019 SEA Games
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Philippine weightlifting body wants details of rescheduled Olympic qualifiers
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella has asked the International Weightlifting Federation to release the schedule and venues of the Olympic qualifying tournaments that were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic so everyone can make early preparations.

Puentevella made the request since the Philippines has two lifters who have legitimate chances of claiming a spot to Tokyo — 2016 Rio silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and Kristel Macrohon.

Diaz is one competition  away from booking a berth to the quadrennial summer games as she is already fourth — second technically since the first three are Chinese and only one per country can compete in Tokyo — of the 10 per weight category that will be chosen. 

For her part, the 23-year-old Macrohon, a Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner like Diaz, is lingering somewhere near the top 10 in her own division — 71kg — and could snatch a spot with a strong performance in a tournament or two.

“I’m requesting the IWF board to decide soonest for the continuation of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics next year as all countries are now waiting for the necessary last leg or two for their aspiring athletes,” said Puentevella. 

Puentevella also thanked IWF president Tamas Ajan, who recently resigned from his post due to old age, for guiding the country in its Olympic quest.

Ajan led IWF for 43 years. 

“I’m grateful to Ajan for guiding us, but we have to move on and our national association will forever be grateful. It was an honor to serve as the only Filipino member of the IWF board before and we prospered quite a lot with his unprecedented support,” he said.

