The NBA could possibly return later this year to finish the season
Report: Optimism growing for NBA return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — There is reportedly increased optimism in a possible return for the NBA amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, organizations and players within the league are eager to finish off the season eventually -- especially with only about one to two months of the regular season left unplayed.

The league has been on indefinite suspension since March 11 (March 12, Manila time) after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was earlier reported that there was pessimism if the league could return, with the number of infected and casualties from coronavirus still increasing in the United States.

But the US' leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a report by Agence France Presse that sports could likely return, but without fans.

Amick, however, said that scenarios discussed within the NBA doesn't put the return to the hardcourt for at least a few months.

"The regular season began in July and the Finals were eventually played in... late October," Amick wrote.

He also said that there was "league-wide confidence" in saving the season.

One of the contingency plans the NBA has discussed was holding the postseason in a single venue in Las Vegas, with all players and game-day personnel held under close surveilance.

However, it is still unclear on what the final scenario would be should the NBA return to action this season.

