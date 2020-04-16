UAAP
The Philippine volleyball community is starting a fund drive for affected game-day personnel amid season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pademic
Philstar.com/FILE
Volleyball stars extend help to affected game-day personnel amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — While raising funds for frontliners, the Philippine volleyball community is also lending a hand to game-day personnel amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Volleyball Community Gives Back PH (VCGBPH) will be launching #CARINGFORALL: Down The Line, We Are One — a fund drive for personnel who are affected by season stoppage of different sports leagues in the country due to the health crisis.

According to a news release, a group of volleyball personnel composed of referees, ball retrievers and bouncers approached the volleyball stars to ask for assistance during these trying times.

"With the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, daily wage earners have found themselves struggling to earn a living. Earning their livelihood has been one of the greatest uncertainties that a lot of countrymen have been worrying about. Some of these daily wage earners hit closer to home for the volleyball," said VCGBPH, which is led by Charo Soriano, Alyssa Valdez, Dzi Gervacio and Gretchen Ho.

Companies like Rebisco have already responded to the call and sent goodies for affected volleyball game day crew.

Raffles for jerseys and memorabilia to raise funds for personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medical frontliners are still ongoing within the group.

Details about the donation drive as well as the raffle are available on the group's social media assets.

