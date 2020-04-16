UAAP
Jersey and memorabilia raffles from different volleyball stars have been successful in raising funds for frontliners in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
FILE/Sports Vision
Volleyball community to ship off COVID-19 supplies
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines — The efforts of the Philippine volleyball community in raising funds for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have been fruitful.

Hosting raffles for jerseys and memorabilia of different volleyball stars across the country, Volleyball Community Gives Back has raised funds that will provide hundreds of medical supplies for frontliners.

At least 310 personal protective equipment (PPEs) have already been made and are ready to be sent to Mindanao.

Additionally, a thousand each of surgical caps and surgical gloves for frontliners have also been produced from the funds raised.

There are also around 650 to 700 more microfiber PPEs in production for their beneficiary hospitals.

The country's biggest volleyball stars have participated in the efforts like national team stalwart Alyssa Valdez, DLSU legend Manilla Santos and men's volleyball star Marck Espejo.

Raffles are still ongoing with more volleyball stars joining the cause. Interested fans can see the rules and mechanics of the raffle on the group's social media assets.

