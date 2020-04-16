Asian football extends play suspension

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will have to wait longer for their next call of duty as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last Tuesday extended the suspension of all competitions for two more months.

The AFC, which had earlier shelved matches in the joint qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup scheduled for March and April, ordered for another halt in hostilities in May and June.

As such, the Azkals, who last saw action in November 2019, in a 0-1 loss to Syria, won’t get to play their two scheduled Group A matches in the next international window as well, against China on the road on June 4 and against Maldives at home on June 9.

The Pinoy booters were earlier supposed to hit the field for the first time this year against Guam last March 26 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium before the coronavirus pandemic put everything at a standstill.

The Azkals run third in the group with seven points through five matches, behind China, which also has seven but with higher goal difference, and undefeated Syria, which totes 15.

Ceres Negros FC and Kaya FC Iloilo similarly won’t be plunging into action in the AFC Cup soon.

Group G leader Ceres (seven points) was supposed to face Vietnamese side Than Quang Ninh (four) on the road on May 13 while Kaya (five) was to visit pacesetting Tampines Rovers (seven) in Singapore on May 12.