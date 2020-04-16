UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Asian Football Confederation
STAR/File
Asian football extends play suspension
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - April 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will have to wait longer for their next call of duty as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last Tuesday extended the suspension of all competitions for two more months.

The AFC, which had earlier shelved matches in the joint qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup scheduled for March and April, ordered for another halt in hostilities in May and June.

As such, the Azkals, who last saw action in November 2019, in a 0-1 loss to Syria, won’t get to play their two scheduled Group A matches in the next international window as well, against China on the road on June 4 and against Maldives at home on June 9.

The Pinoy booters were earlier supposed to hit the field for the first time this year against Guam last March 26 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium before the coronavirus pandemic put everything at a standstill.

The Azkals run third in the group with seven points through five matches, behind China, which also has seven but with higher goal difference, and undefeated Syria, which totes 15.

Ceres Negros FC and Kaya FC Iloilo similarly won’t be plunging into action in the AFC Cup soon.

Group G leader Ceres (seven points) was supposed to face Vietnamese side Than Quang Ninh (four) on the road on May 13 while Kaya (five) was to visit pacesetting Tampines Rovers (seven) in Singapore on May 12.

AFC AZKALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sneakerheads cop P760,000 for COVID-19 relief
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
In this time of public health crisis due to a rapidly spreading coronavirus, helping fellow Filipinos trumps parting...
Sports
fbfb
Ninoy Aquino Stadium to open as COVID-19 facility tomorrow
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is ready to use its sports facilities as temporary hospitals for the COVID-19 pandemic ...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo's Baldwin using quarantine to take time 'off the grind'
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Prior to the COVID-19 scare, Baldwin had his own personal health crisis after being rushed to the hospital during practice...
Sports
fbfb
Bulls' LaVine gets engaged to girlfriend amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
"My everything. I love you with all of me. It's been a long time coming, been together since I was 17," LaVine wrote.
Sports
fbfb
Eala siblings safe and sound in coronavirus-stricken Spain
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Scholars in the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Manacor, Spain, the Eala siblings were forced into lockdown following the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
2004 PBA draft class batch of game-changers
By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
And then there are three.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Fil-Am lass hooks up with Lady Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The cancellation of UAAP Season 82 will not stop the La Salle Lady Spikers from boosting their already potent lineup.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bolts family salutes Ranidel de Ocampo
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
PBA legend Ranidel de Ocampo sat out more games than he played during an injury-plagued seven-conference stint with Meralco...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Chot’s ‘what if’ RDO game
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Reflecting on the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain, former Gilas coach Chot Reyes couldn’t help but wonder what would’ve...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Young golfers raring to get back to the swing of things
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Ira Alido and Keanu Jahns, two of the pro golf circuit’s emerging stars, can’t seem to wait for things to normalize,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with