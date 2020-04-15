UAAP
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine got engaged to long-time girlfriend Hunter Ma amid the coronavirus shutdown
Instagram/Zach LaVine
Bulls' LaVine gets engaged to girlfriend amid quarantine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 2:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — NBA star Zach LaVine is making the most of his time during the novel coronavirus lockdown after getting engaged to his girlfriend.

In a video posted on Instagram by LaVine's friend Sekou Wiggs on Monday (Tuesday in Manila), LaVine goes down on one knee in front of his now-fiancee Hunter Mar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

YEEEEEAAAAHHHH! My Dawg & Sis Getting Married! Proud Of Y’all! ?? @zachlavine8 @hunter_mar

A post shared by Sekou Wiggs Jr (@s_wiggs2) on

Grizzly, LaVine's dog also made a cameo in the proposal video.

LaVine himself posted about the engagement not long after.

"My everything. I love you with all of me. It's been a long time coming, been together since I was 17," LaVine wrote.

LaVine has kept himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown, joining the NBA's players-only NBA 2k20 tournament and the lockdown H-O-R-S-E competition.

The NBA has been in shutdown since March 10 (March 11, Manila time) due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The league has yet to announce any plans to return for the season.

