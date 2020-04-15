Young golfers raring to get back to the swing of things

MANILA, Philippines – Ira Alido and Keanu Jahns, two of the pro golf circuit’s emerging stars, can’t seem to wait for things to normalize, honing their skills and building up some kind of confidence during the long break as they gear up for the resumption of both the Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia.

Though the duo has had clear shots at a breakthrough victory in a couple of instances, they remain confident of pulling it off soon, vowing to put into good use the lessons, including from heartbreakers, they had learned in pursuit of the elusive win.

“The most important lesson I’ve learned playing pro golf is to be patient and content. Just because things don’t go your way today doesn’t mean it’ll be the same tomorrow,” said Jahns, who lost by one to Korean Kim Joo Hyung in 2019 The Country Club Invitational, the country’s premier championship next to the Philippine Open.

Jahns also placed second to Tony Lascuna at Apo in a PGT event last October but the 23-year-old Fil-German has not in any way been discouraged by those failed bids, stressing the setbacks only made him a lot tougher, not just as a player but also as a person.

“The PGT has helped me a lot not only with my golf but also with the way I see things in my life. Competitive golf has made me realize that things won’t always go your way and forcing the issue isn’t the best way to go about it,” said Jahns, who ended up No. 9 in last year’s PGT Order of Merit derby.

Alido, 18, produced a better campaign with a sixth place finish in the OOM race, anchored on a number of top 5 efforts but marred by a couple of final round meltdowns that stymied his bid to join the elite circle of winners.

For the former national standout, however, being able to slug it out with the sport’s biggest names is already an achievement even as he hopes to raise the level of his game when the circuit resumes in May or June.

“I have honed and grew my game playing in the PGT with lots of great players that the tour has attracted and will keep doing so in the future,” said Alido. “I hope to follow their footsteps and take my game into the next level.”

With the rest of the men of the tour also looking forward to the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown, things could go wild and woolly when the first shot is fired and the last putt is holed out at resumption of the circuit.