Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin (R) is taking time off the grind during the enhanced community quarantine
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Ateneo's Baldwin using quarantine to take time 'off the grind'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Decorated Ateneo men's basketbal team head coach Tab Baldwin is making the most out of the enhanced community quarantine brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prior to the COVID-19 scare, Baldwin had his own personal health crisis after being rushed to the hospital during practice of the Blue Eagles in February.

The tactician recovered fully but said that the incident has forced him to change a few things in his life and take better care of his body.

"I just had a probably well-timed scare, a little health scare. And on the back of that, I changed a few things in terms of my attitude, my diet," Baldwin said on Nikko Ramos' podcast Call To Arms.

"Then this (COVID-19) came along which you know probably for me was something good, because it gave me a great opportunity to you know get away from the grind a little bit, and relax," he added.

Baldwin said the break in the sports world gave him important opportunities to step back and take a break from his never-ending grind.

"It was something that I think the body was telling me I needed to do. Time to do that now," he said.

But architect of Ateneo's 16-game sweep to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball crown doesn't want to take a break for too long, and expressed his excitement to eventually go back to the hardcourt.

"Looking forward to getting back to work with the team," Baldwin said.

