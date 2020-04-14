UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Memphis' Ja Morant garnered all 70 votes for first place in a poll conducted by ESPN on who should be Rookie of the Year, easily beating No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.
AFP
Miami's Kendrick Nunn argues case for NBA Rookie of the Year plum
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 6:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miami Heat point guard Kendrick Nunn on Tuesday said he deserved to win Rookie of the Year honors for the NBA's 2019-2020 season more than Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

In an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the 24-year-old pointed to his team's success in making his case for rookie honors. 

The Heat sit at the fourth spot in the top-heavy Eastern Conference, sporting a 41-24 record with a winning percentage of 63%. 

"I think most people will say that [Morant] is Rookie of the Year, but I don't believe it. The most value should be in the wins," Nunn said. 

"And our team has been holding it down. We're a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick Nunn."

Morant's 32-33 Grizzlies, though, are actually also a playoff contender as they sit at eighth place in the more competitive Western Conference by the time the NBA was suspended due to the novel coronavirus. 

Once reports of Nunn's dispute came out on social media, Morant could only respond with an sly but ominous laugh posted to his  Twitter account. 

Drafted out of Murray State University, Morant was selected with the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft and went on to post unprecedented numbers for a rookie.

Per Basketball Reference, the spitfire guard averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 30 minutes played per game as his team's first scoring option — all in his first season in the league. 

According to ESPN's Rookie of the Year poll in late March, which invited 70 anonymous media members, Morant placed first with all 70 tagging him as their ROTY. 

New Orleans Pelicans sensation and number one draft pick Zion Williamson followed with 51 second place votes and 11 third place votes, while Nunn notched 14 second place votes and 35 third place selections. 

READ: Morant leads Williamson in ESPN's NBA Rookie of the Year poll

Nunn, for his part, has been one of the best parts of the Miami Heat's surprisingly dominant season, posting averages of 15.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 29.8 minutes a contest as part of the team's starting lineup.

But the contest between the two will have to wait, as the NBA still lies in the inertia caused by COVID-19.  

Who is your Rookie of the Year? 

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES MIAMI HEAT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jeremy Lin pledges up to $1M to coronavirus battle
8 hours ago
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief...
Sports
fbfb
Bolt goes viral with 'social distancing' Olympic photo
6 hours ago
Retired track star Usain Bolt showed he's still a few steps ahead when he posted an AFP picture of him outstripping his rivals...
Sports
fbfb
Mother of Timberwolves' Towns dies after virus battle
8 hours ago
Jacqueline Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) of complications...
Sports
fbfb
Stranded Filipina triathletes stay in shape for Tokyo Olympic berth
8 hours ago
Kim Mangrobang and Kim Kilgroe, two triathletes with a chance to qualify to the Tokyo Olympics, have stayed in shape despite...
Sports
fbfb
Jomar Ang passes away
April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Jomar Ang, chief finance officer of RSA Motors and son of San Miguel Corp. president and sports patron Ramon S. Ang, passed away last Saturday. He was 26.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Miami's Kendrick Nunn argues case for NBA Rookie of the Year plum
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"And our team has been holding it down. We're a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick N...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Kobe Bryant remembered on anniversary of NBA farewell
8 hours ago
The anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 60-point NBA finale was recalled by his widow, Vanessa, on Monday (Tueday, Manila time) in...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Rockets' Westbrook donates 650 computers to needy kids
8 hours ago
Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook has donated 650 computers to children who need the devices with schools shut...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL assists own workforce
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Chooks-to-Go/Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, led by team owners, has launched its own fund-raising drive to assist its day-to-day employees who were affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
21 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Magsayo stays patient in lockdown
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
IBF No. 4 and WBC No. 5 featherweight contender Mark Magsayo was supposed to leave for Los Angeles with his wife Frances to start training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym three weeks ago but with the lockdown,...
21 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with