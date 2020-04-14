Stranded Filipina triathletes stay in shape for Tokyo Olympic berth

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Mangrobang and Kim Kilgroe, two triathletes with a chance to qualify to the Tokyo Olympics, have stayed in shape despite being stranded in two different places abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re strictly quarantined but our two aspirants for Tokyo are in good condition,” said Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco Tuesday.

Mangrobang, a double-gold medal winner in the Southeast Asian Games last year, returned to Portugal last month and has since trained on her own after Desmor training camp she was training temporarily closed due to the global health crisis.

For her part, Kilgroe, a SEAG silver medal winner, was stranded in Mauritius for a time after finishing fifth in the African Cup also a month ago but has since flew to California where she is under the supervision of a local coach.

“From time to time, they do joint indoor workouts via teleconference,” said Carrasco, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission for continuing to release the national team members’ allowances on time.

Triathlon, which has produced four SEAG mints, is one of the sports that has the potential to secure a spot or two to the quadrennial games via qualifying races or via wild card.