Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on before the game on March 04, 2020 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images/Getty Images via AFP
Mother of Timberwolves' Towns dies after virus battle
(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 12:11pm


LOS ANGELES – Jacqueline Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) of complications of the coronavirus, the NBA team announced.

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th," the Timberwolves said in a statement released on Monday.

"Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.  The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

Karl-Anthony Towns had posted an emotional Instagram video on March 25 describing his mother's battle with suspected COVID-19 that eventually saw her sedated and put on a ventilator.

Towns, 24, urged his social media followers to take the issue seriously and follow social distancing guidelines.

