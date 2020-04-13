MPBL owners raise funds for league's day-to-day employees

MANILA, Philippines – With the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Playoffs suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league's day-to-day employees took a massive blow.

The last time the league had a game day was back in March 11.

That's why San Juan-Go for Gold team governor Chris Conwi made sure that the Chooks-to-Go-backed league's employees composed of the staff, referees, table officials, among others got some help financially.

Conwi initiated a donation drive called "COVID-19 Bayanihan sa MPBL" in which he called on the team owners to give any amount to help the employees.

"I made a note in our group chat with the team owners. Any amount will do to help our MPBL staff who are paid on a per-game basis," said Conwi.

The response to Conwi's call was overwhelming as Atty. Brando Viernesto, Emmer Oreta, Sarangani head coach John Kallos, Nueva Ecija owner Bong Cuevas and team manager Jai Reyes, Rizal part-owner Jowell Conde, Makati owner Paolo Orbeta, Go for Gold godfather Jeremy Go, Bacoor team governor Dennis Abella, Simon Mangio of Pampanga, Laguna vice mayor Gel Alonte, Claudine Bautista of Davao Occidental, Zamboanga owner Anita Kaw, Sam Lato of Valenzuela, Jemina Sy's Muntinlupa, Onyx Crisologo of Quezon City, Ruby Navarro of Imus, Justin Tan of Mindoro, Mark Tan of Bicol, Iloilo part-owner JJ Javelosa, Joan Villafuerte of Parañaque, Jun Reyes of Bulacan, and MPBL commentators Cedelf Tupas, Christian Luanzon, and Martin Javier stepped up to the plate.

As of Saturday, April 11, the drive has raised over Php330,000. Almost 80 employees of the league received the funds through their Money Padala accounts a day later.

With this, Conwi reminded the staff and the fans of MPBL to keep safe during this pandemic.

"Mag ingat po tayong lahat, sundun natin ang quarantine policies. Prayers lang at magkikita kita tayo ulit sa pagbabalik ng MPBL!"

COVID-19 Bayanihan sa MPBL will continue until the league's operations go back to normal.