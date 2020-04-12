UAAP
IM Quizon reasserts mastery of bullet chess
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Daniel Quizon scored back-to-back victories over the weekend, including in the fourth leg of the first Philippine Bullet Championship, to restake his claim as the country’s “fastest” chess player.

The 15-year-old Quizon pooled 83 points to best the field in the PBC then topped the Rising Phoenix Qualifier 5 Arena with 44 points hours later to complete a double-title romp in online chess, the only sports event held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the first two legs of the PBC, a National Chess Federation of the Philippines-sanctioned event, Quizon bounced back from a dismal 21st place effort in the third leg with a dominant showing in the fourth leg.

He humbled opening leg winner Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla and third leg champion IM Joel Pimentel, who ended up second and third with 82 and 81 points, respectively.

Chester Neil Reyes, GM Darwin Laylo, Sherwin Tiu, FIDE Master Arden Reyes, Karl Ochoa, Jayson Salubre and Ellan Aseula rounded up the top 10.

In the Rising Phoenix Qualifier, the Dasmarinas City, Cavite-based Quizon beat AJ Literatus and Karl Ochoa, who wound up second and third with 40 points apiece.

