UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The relationship between Rudy Gobert (L) and Donovan Mitchell has reportedly soured after their experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
AFP
Report: Utah teammates Mitchell, Gobert have sour relationship after coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The rapport between Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has reportedly gone sour after their experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the virus and who prompted the league's indefinite suspension, was reportedly "careless" in his actions prior to his positive result.

Mitchell was the only other Jazz player infected with the virus and probably contracted it due to their close interaction.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mitchell remains "reluctant" to fix things between him and Gobert since the incident.

"It doesn't appear salvageable," one source told the Athletic of the relationship.

However, Mitchell and Gobert's teammate Joe Ingles remains confident that they will be able to fix the rift in time.

"I'm confident our team is going to be totally fine," Ingles told The Athletic.

"I have no doubt when we go back to training, or when our season starts again, our team is going to be what we have been and what we are," he said.

Gobert drew flak shortly after his positive result with a video of him poking fun at the virus became viral online.

During a press conference, Gobert touched all the microphones and recording devices of media personnel in the Jazz conference room.

Both Mitchell and Gobert have been cleared of the coronavirus two weeks after their positive result.

BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: NBA teams asking to postpone rookie draft
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Among those who have declared for the 2020 draft class is Filipino-American cager Remy Martin, who played three years for...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Utah teammates Mitchell, Gobert have sour relationship after coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The rapport between Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has reportedly gone sour after their experience with...
Sports
fbfb
Cagers join fundraising auction for frontliners, indigent families
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
At least nine basketball stars have pledged their jerseys to be auctioned off through Off-Court Action: Auction for A Ca...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix's Booker wins players-only NBA 2K tourney, donates $100K to coronavirus relief
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Booker swept fellow Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals series to take home the championship and...
Sports
fbfb
Elite chess goes online
By Edgar De Castro | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The first super chess tournament online, which features eight of the world’s elite players, including the world champion, gets underway on April 18 through May 3 at the website chess24.com.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
IM Quizon reasserts mastery of bullet chess
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The 15-year-old Quizon pooled 83 points to best the field in the PBC then topped the Rising Phoenix Qualifier 5 Arena with...
Sports
fbfb
New normal signals rebirth
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s Easter Sunday today and we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus the Lord, risen from the dead.
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Magic Johnson hopeful NBA can crown a champion despite COVID-19
2 days ago
Magic Johnson says if the NBA does resume this season it will be without fans and the players shouldn't have any trouble adjusting...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Philippine boxing body hits moves to distract Olympian Eumir Marcial
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) on Thursday deplored efforts by some quarters to lure top ABAP...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Ninoy Stadium ready to accept COVID-19 patients
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
Converted from a sports venue into a quarantine facility in a week’s time, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with