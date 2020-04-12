Report: Utah teammates Mitchell, Gobert have sour relationship after coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The rapport between Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has reportedly gone sour after their experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the virus and who prompted the league's indefinite suspension, was reportedly "careless" in his actions prior to his positive result.

Mitchell was the only other Jazz player infected with the virus and probably contracted it due to their close interaction.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mitchell remains "reluctant" to fix things between him and Gobert since the incident.

"It doesn't appear salvageable," one source told the Athletic of the relationship.

However, Mitchell and Gobert's teammate Joe Ingles remains confident that they will be able to fix the rift in time.

"I'm confident our team is going to be totally fine," Ingles told The Athletic.

"I have no doubt when we go back to training, or when our season starts again, our team is going to be what we have been and what we are," he said.

Gobert drew flak shortly after his positive result with a video of him poking fun at the virus became viral online.

During a press conference, Gobert touched all the microphones and recording devices of media personnel in the Jazz conference room.

Both Mitchell and Gobert have been cleared of the coronavirus two weeks after their positive result.