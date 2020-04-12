Phoenix's Booker wins players-only NBA 2K tourney, donates $100K to coronavirus relief

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker ruled the NBA hosted players-only NBA 2k20 tournament on Saturday (Sunday, Manila. time).
Booker swept fellow Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals series to take home the championship and $100,000 donation to his name to the Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network.
Congrats to @DevinBook on becoming the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament Champion! 2K, the NBA and NBPA are all contributing a $100,000 donation in Devin's name to Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Fsiv56WEgE— NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020
Booker and Ayton were the last remaining participants in a 16-player tournament. They edged out Montrezl Harrell of the Houston Rockets and Patrick Beverly of the LA Clippers, respectively, in the semifinals.
???? @DevinBook discusses winning the @NBA2K Players Tournament! #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Tfj7tggLCm— NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020
Booker was ranked fifth going into the tournament and swept his way into the crown, not losing a single game en route to the title.
The players-only tournament is one of the activities the league has promoted since season stoppage last March 10.
Another activity NBA players will be participating in during the quarantine is a H-O-R-S-E competition.
Players like Trae Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine will be participating in the traditional playground game from their respective homes.
