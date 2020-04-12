UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns became the first-ever NBA players-only 2k tournament champion
AFP
Phoenix's Booker wins players-only NBA 2K tourney, donates $100K to coronavirus relief
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker ruled the NBA hosted players-only NBA 2k20 tournament on Saturday (Sunday, Manila. time).

Booker swept fellow Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals series to take home the championship and $100,000 donation to his name to the Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network.

Booker and Ayton were the last remaining participants in a 16-player tournament. They edged out Montrezl Harrell of the Houston Rockets and Patrick Beverly of the LA Clippers, respectively, in the semifinals.

Booker was ranked fifth going into the tournament and swept his way into the crown, not losing a single game en route to the title.

The players-only tournament is one of the activities the league has promoted since season stoppage last March 10.

Another activity NBA players will be participating in during the quarantine is a H-O-R-S-E competition.

Players like Trae Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine will be participating in the traditional playground game from their respective homes.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Elite chess goes online
By Edgar De Castro | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The first super chess tournament online, which features eight of the world’s elite players, including the world champion, gets underway on April 18 through May 3 at the website chess24.com.
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA teams asking to postpone rookie draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Among those who have declared for the 2020 draft class is Filipino-American cager Remy Martin, who played three years for...
Sports
fbfb
New normal signals rebirth
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s Easter Sunday today and we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus the Lord, risen from the dead.
Sports
fbfb
Cagers join fundraising auction for frontliners, indigent families
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
At least nine basketball stars have pledged their jerseys to be auctioned off through Off-Court Action: Auction for A Ca...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan wins long-running China trademark dispute
2 days ago
China's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a long-running trademark dispute, ending an...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Phoenix's Booker wins players-only NBA 2K tourney, donates $100K to coronavirus relief
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Booker swept fellow Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals series to take home the championship and...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Magic Johnson hopeful NBA can crown a champion despite COVID-19
2 days ago
Magic Johnson says if the NBA does resume this season it will be without fans and the players shouldn't have any trouble adjusting...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Philippine boxing body hits moves to distract Olympian Eumir Marcial
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) on Thursday deplored efforts by some quarters to lure top ABAP...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
Ninoy Stadium ready to accept COVID-19 patients
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
Converted from a sports venue into a quarantine facility in a week’s time, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal...
Sports
fbfb
2 days ago
NBA to host lockdown H-O-R-S-E competition
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Among those expected to participate are Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the Chicago...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with