Phoenix's Booker wins players-only NBA 2K tourney, donates $100K to coronavirus relief

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker ruled the NBA hosted players-only NBA 2k20 tournament on Saturday (Sunday, Manila. time).

Booker swept fellow Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals series to take home the championship and $100,000 donation to his name to the Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network.

Congrats to @DevinBook on becoming the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament Champion! 2K, the NBA and NBPA are all contributing a $100,000 donation in Devin's name to Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Fsiv56WEgE — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

Booker and Ayton were the last remaining participants in a 16-player tournament. They edged out Montrezl Harrell of the Houston Rockets and Patrick Beverly of the LA Clippers, respectively, in the semifinals.

Booker was ranked fifth going into the tournament and swept his way into the crown, not losing a single game en route to the title.

The players-only tournament is one of the activities the league has promoted since season stoppage last March 10.

Another activity NBA players will be participating in during the quarantine is a H-O-R-S-E competition.

Players like Trae Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine will be participating in the traditional playground game from their respective homes.