Among those who will be affected should the draft be moved is Fil-Am cager Remy Martin
AFP
Report: NBA teams asking to postpone rookie draft
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Many NBA teams are asking the league to postpone the date of the 2020 rookie draft from June 25 (June 26, Manila time) to at least August 1 (August 2 here).

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, front offices of many organizations want to push back the date of the draft since information gathering on draft-eligible prospects remain limited due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among those who have declared for the 2020 draft class is Filipino-American cager Remy Martin, who played three years for Pac-12 Conference School Arizona State University.

It has been a month since the league suspended play due to the pandemic, since then, most of the players have been in self isolation.

Last March 10 (March 11, Manila time), Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the league to suspend its season indefinitely.

Reports have surfaced that the league is angling to "shut down" the season, with numbers infected and passing away from the coronavirus in the United States increasing as the days go by.

Many pre-draft activities, like workouts with prospective draft picks have been delayed and may outright be cancelled.

This leaves teams limited information to go on the actual skills of cagers who have declared for the draft.

Report: NBA teams asking to postpone rookie draft
