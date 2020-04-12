Cagers join fundraising auction for frontliners, indigent families

MANILA, Philippines — Help continues to pour for frontliners and indigent families most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

Following suit to jersey auctions from the Philippine volleyball community, basketball players are now joining the efforts to raise funds amid the pandemic.

At least nine basketball stars have pledged their jerseys to be auctioned off through Off-Court Action: Auction for A Cause.

Among those jerseys to be auctioned away are Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio, NLEX Road Warriors' Kiefer Ravena and Magnolia Hotshot's Paul Lee.

UP Fighting Maroons' Ricci Rivero has also put his first jersey with the University of the Philippines up for auction.

The fundraising hopes to provide frontliners and indigent families in Bulacan. The proceeds will be used to buy relief goods, vitamis, food and medical supplies in the fight against COVID-19.

"A jersey will mean feeding and supplying a family a family or a team of frontliners, and this will go a long way as #WeHealAsOne," the team behind the auction wrote.

The auction is only one of the efforts from the Philippine sports community in lending a helping hand during the health crisis.

A number of other athletes have also set up jersey auctions with other groups, as well as creating their own donation drives for their respective beneficiaries.