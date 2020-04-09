NBA to host lockdown H-O-R-S-E competition

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA and ESPN are finalizing plans to hold a H-O-R-S-E shooting competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those expected to participate are Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine.

A couple of WNBA stars and recent NBA alumni will also be part of the competition, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

Players will be filmed competing in their homes — on indoor or outdoor courts — and compete shot for shot in the traditional playground game.

Young was quick to call out fellow competitor LaVine for the shots he was going to take in the competition.

"Absolutely no dunking," Young tweeted at the two-time Slam Dunk champion.

Apart from the H-O-R-S-E competition, the NBA is also in the thick of running a players-only NBA 2K tournament.