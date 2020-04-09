UAAP
Warriors' Curry provides inspiration for Oakland nurses amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time MVP Stephen Curry provided an assist to frontliners battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a Facetime video call with nurses from Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Curry provided encouraging words to the hardworking staff.

"I can't thank God enough for what you're doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody's coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody," Curry said during the call.

One of the nurses, Shelby Delaney, posted a photo of herself on Facebook — revealing a bright blue Warriors jersey underneath her white medical coveralls.

Delaney had looked on to the NBA star for support and inspiration in her life.

"I found myself feeling powerless and defeated," Delaney said on Facebook of her ongoing battle as a frontliner.

"It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution," she added.

A news group in the Bay Area then reached out to the Warriors superstar, and the three-time NBA champion didn't hesitate in wanting to talk to Delaney.

During the call, Delaney was still wearing the jersey. She also revealed Curry's personal motto "I can do all things" written in the underside of her collar.

The nurse also propped up her Curry 6s, the star's signature shoes, Delaney says she wears "all days, always," in the ICU.

Despite being the nurse's idol, Curry was the one who expressed his appreciation of Delaney.

"I appreciate that... What we do is fun and all that, but more people need to know about what goes on in your world," Curry said.

Later that day on Facebook, Delaney spoke of her experience during the call.

"I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he's given me over the years," Delaney wrote.

"He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days. Thank you Steph for spreading your joy and boosting our morale," she added.

