The latest installment in Kobe Bryant's The Wizenard Series is expected to debut at no. 1 of the New York Times best-seller list
AFP
Kobe Bryant book to hit New York Times best seller list
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The late Kobe Bean Bryant is adding another accolade to his decorated career with his latest book release hitting the New York Times best seller list.

"The Wizenard Series: Season One" which is the latest release from Bryant's Granity Studios, is set to debut at No. 1 on the New York Times' middle-grade hardcover list that will be published on April 19.

Earlier this week, the book already hit No. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list for children's basketball books.

Season One is the latest installment of Bryant's Wizenard storyline that follows the progress of a young baketball player who deals with a number of trials and tribulations.

The late Lakers legend was the series creator and he envisioned the story lines.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January.

Since his death, a number of books from Bryant's Granity Studios have made it to best-seller lists.

Bryant's 2018 book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" also topped best-seller lists for much of this year. — With reports from Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press

Philstar
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
