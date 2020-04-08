UAAP
2018 Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal now has her own signature colorway with New Balance
Philstar.com/Instagram
Margielyn Didal gets own skate shoes colorway
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – Skateboarding standout Margielyn Didal has reached another career milestone.

A week after being named to Forbes Asia's "30 Under 30" list, Didal revealed her own signature colorway for skate shoes with New Balance.

"Proud to announce my first #nbnumeric signature colorway," the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist wrote on Instagram.

"Every skater deserves a new kick after quarantine," she added.

The shoe features the colors red, blue and yellow, as well as a Philippine flag on the pull tab of the sneakers.

"M. Didal" can also be found on the sides of the shoe.

Skaters can avail of the decorated Filipina skater's sneakers at Grind Philippines locations and New Balance stores across the country.

Will you be copping a pair after the quarantine?

MARGIELYN DIDAL SKATEBOARDING
