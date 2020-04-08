UAAP cheerleaders unite to back COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Cheerleaders from different UAAP schools are shifting their attention to cheering for off-court heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the UAAP season officially canceled, members of different pep squads have joined in encouraging frontliners battling the virus.

Cheer Alliance, a group formed by cheerleaders from member schools, posted a heartwarming gesture on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Sending love and motivation to our Filipino frontliners in this kind of pandemic season. We are cheering for you guys. Salute to all of you. Mabuhay kayo!," the group said in the post.

The post featured a photo of nine different cheerleaders from FEU, Adamson, NU and UE holding up messages for the frontliners.

"Pilipinas, Go! Fight! Win! Laban Frontliners!," the message said.

The sporting community has been one of the most affected sectors due to the pandemic, with more than a number of tournaments and events postponed.

But with the hostilities on the court coming to a halt, members of the local sports community have done their share in helping and encouraging their fellow country men amid the extraordinary time.