Volleyball star Rex Intal is selling of one of his art pieces to help fund frontliners during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Twitter/Rex Intal
Rex Intal to sell off artwork for COVID-19 frontliners
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — National team middle blocker Rex Intal is chipping in to help frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

While recognized for his volleyball prowess, Intal also has a knack for the arts and is putting it to good use in the time of the pandemic.

Intal shared a photo of an unfinished artwork he is working on that features a doctor revealing himself as a superhero.

The former Ateneo star announced he would be selling the piece in order to help the doctors and nurses affected by the pandemic.

"Will be selling this piece and 100% of the funds collected will be donated to raise funds for our frontliner's medical supplies and other essentials," Intal wrote.

Intal's efforts is the latest from the Philippine volleyball community.

More than a number of volleyball players have already chipped in, participating in jersey auctions and setting up their own donation drives to help out frontliners.

