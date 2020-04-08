UAAP
Hidilyn Diaz is training with a makeshift barbel during the extended enhanced community quarantine
Instagram/Hidilyn Diaz
Hidilyn Diaz trains with makeshift barbells during quarantine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon is keeping people inside of their homes as the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues.

Athletes, like 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, have been forced to find alternative ways to keep themselves fit and healthy during the quarantine.

With no access to their usual training facilities, Diaz and other athletes have made do with what they could find in their own homes.

For her part, Diaz assembled a makeshift barbel using a bamboo stick and two big bottles of water to use as her training equipment.

While it is a bit crude, it does the job for Diaz as she keeps herself healthy with a shot at the Tokyo Olympics still in her future.

"This is me during Movement Control Order. No barbel, no problem," Diaz wrote on Instagram.

The 2018 Asian Games medalist is also planning to hold an online weightlifting seminar on Sunday, participants will need to donate and all the proceeds will go to funding aid.

