PBA settles for 2-conference season amid coronavirus crisis

MANILA, Philippines – As the battle against the coronavirus disease rages and the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine stretched to April 30, the PBA is cutting its Season 45 hostilities short.

Convening via an online video-conference called by chairman Ricky Vargas Tuesday, the PBA board of governors agreed that a two-conference competition is the best way to go for the COVID-disrupted year.

And if the health situation still won’t improve, league officials expressed openness to the possibility of settling for a solitary tournament for 2020.

“Two conferences na as of now. We’ll convene again before April 30 (end of the extended quarantine),” Commissioner Willie Marcial said after the online gab that lasted in over one hour.

“Pag nagdire-diretso, posible na one conference na lang,” he added.

Marcial said the board made the decision considering the welfare of everyone.

The PBA also said the D-League Aspirants’ Cup’s status would largely depend on whether the school leagues will continue with their respective competitions. Collegiate teams are the main participants in the said tournament.

“Kung hindi na magtutuloy yung UAAP, NCCA, school leagues, baka pwede sila sa D-League. Pero depende pa rin yan sa schools,” said Marcial.

As for the 3x3, the PBA exec said it will still be a go.

“Pag nagsimula ang PBA, we’ll convene the teams and simula sila after two or three weeks,” said Marcial.

At the same time, the PBA board earmarked P1-million to buy PPEs for medical frontliners.

Marcial was appointed the point person for this endeavor, looking for manufacturers and choosing the beneficiaries.

Moreover, the PBA board committed to continue helping regular employees as well as game-day personnel affected by the suspension of play.

“Kung anong tinulong naming last month, ganon pa rin, patuloy pa rin kaming tutulong,” said Marcial.