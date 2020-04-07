NCAA plans opening Season 96 in September or October

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA is targeting September or October as its possible event launch of Season 96.

Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Season 96 host Letran, however, clarified that nothing is certain just yet and that everything still hangs in the balance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Season 96 is not sure but depends on COVID-19 situation,” said Calvo, during Tuesday’s rice distribution by Letran to chosen beneficiaries within the Intramuros area in Manila.

Calvo said if things improve, Letran will opt to make a simple opening rites.

“Ready for September or October but maybe simple opening with consideration to the situation,” he said.

The league have also reset the turnover ceremony of hosting rites from Season 96 host Arellano University to Letran from April to tentatively May after government extended the Enhanced Community Quarantine to up to the end of the month.

Season 95 was canceled outright due to COVID-19, the first time the league scratched off the season in a long while.