No Thai, Malaysian weightlifters in Tokyo Olympics after yearlong ban
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will have two rivals less to worry about as the International Member Federation Sanctions Panel recently banned Thailand and Malaysia from participating in the Tokyo Olympics set next year.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella on Sunday said the ban, meted out by the IMSFP and approved by the International Weightlifting Federation for the Thais while the Malaysians for a year.

It means both countries will not be participating in the quadrennial summer games as well as the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next year.

“IMSFP, which was approved by the IWF, has the sole authority to impose sanctions, in line with the IWF anti-doping policy,” said Puentevella.

Puentevella said both Thailand and Malaysia can appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports in the next 21 days.

“Due to the questions raised by the International Olympic Committee, the IWF has been very strict with the doping problems for sometime now,” he said.

The country is pinning its Olympic hopes on Hidilyn Diaz, who is a tournament away from qualifying to Tokyo.

Another local bet with a realistic chance of qualifying is Kristel Macrohon.

